Steelers Rumors: Ryan Cowden, John Spytek to Get 2nd Interviews for Vacant GM Job

With Kevin Colbert officially stepping down now that the NFL draft is over, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be moving closer to finding a new general manager.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Steelers' second round of interviews will include Ryan Cowden of the Tennessee Titans and John Spytek of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cowden has spent the past six seasons with the Titans. He joined the organization as director of player personnel before being promoted to vice president of player personnel.

The Titans have made the postseason in four of the past five seasons. They were the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season with a 12-5 record but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round.

Spytek recently finished his sixth season with the Buccaneers. He is the team's vice president of player personnel. Tampa Bay has made the postseason in each of the past two seasons, including winning Super Bowl LV.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II announced in January that Colbert was going to step down after the draft but revealed he could stay with the Steelers in another capacity.

"We have left the door open, Kevin and I, to possibly have him fill an ongoing role after the draft," Rooney said. "We will be conducting a search for a new GM starting immediately. Probably won't make a hire until after the draft. We will be interviewing people. We've already interviewed two of our in-house candidates: Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt."

Colbert has been in the Steelers front office since 2000, when he was hired as director of football operations. The Pittsburgh native took over as general manager in 2011, becoming the first person in franchise history to hold that official title.

The Steelers added the title of vice president to Colbert's resume in 2016. He helped lead the franchise to two Super Bowl titles during his tenure.