    Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'Fine' After Being Hospitalized Following Car Crash

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 5, 2022

    AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was reportedly in a "minor car accident" on Wednesday evening and was taken to a hospital for "precautionary reasons," according to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

    Per that report, Jones is "doing just fine."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

