Sony Michel Rumors: Saints, Dolphins Host Former Rams RB in Free Agency

Free-agent running back Sony Michel is searching for a new home after spending the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams, and it appears he's generating interest from teams out East.

Michel has met with the Miami Dolphins and is slated to meet with the New Orleans Saints later this week, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The New England Patriots traded Michel to the Rams ahead of the 2021 season after selecting him in the first round of the 2018 draft. The 27-year-old appeared in all 17 games for Los Angeles, rushing for 845 yards and four touchdowns.

Michel is also versatile in the receiving game, having caught 21 passes for 128 yards and one score last season.

It's no surprise the Rams didn't express much interest in retaining Michel this offseason. Starting running back Cam Akers is set to return for the 2022 campaign after missing the 2021 season with a torn Achilles, and Darrell Henderson is set to back him up.

In addition, L.A. drafted Kyren Williams and has Jake Funk, Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais on its roster.

Akers was impressive as a rookie in 2020, too, rushing for 625 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to catching 11 passes for 123 yards and one score.

That said, it's not hard to see why the Dolphins have expressed interest in Michel. Miami signed Chase Edmonds this offseason and has Raheem Mostert to back him up, but it could still use some more depth.

Behind Mostert, the Dolphins have Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Gerrid Doaks and ZaQuandre White.

New Orleans could also use some depth behind Alvin Kamara. Mark Ingram, Tony Jones Jr., Dwayne Washington, Josh Adams and Abram Smith are currently the running backs behind Kamara on the depth chart.

In addition to Michel, Tarik Cohen, David Johnson, Phillip Lindsay, Devontae Booker and Devonta Freeman are among the top free-agent running backs available.