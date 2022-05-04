Top Winners and Losers After Real Madrid vs. Manchester City UCL Semifinal Leg 2

Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

For 89 minutes, Manchester City imposed its will on Real Madrid, leading 1-0 on a Riyad Mahrez rocket and 5-3 on aggregate.

And then Los Blancos did what they always seem to do—they won.

Two regulation goals and one extra-time goal later, and Real Madrid had its 3-1 win (6-5 on aggregate) and its berth in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

It should be a match for the ages. First, we'll recap the winners and losers from Wednesday's instant classic, a game that won't soon be forgotten.

Winners: Rodrygo and Karim Benzema

From the depths of despair to the pinnacle of joy, courtesy of Rodrygo and Karim Benzema.

First, it was Rodrygo, the second-half substitution, scoring two goals within a minute of each other at the death to force 30 minutes of extra time:

And once the game headed to extra time, was there really any doubt who would provide the crucial moment?

Of course not. It was always going to be Benzema.

Loser: Pep Guardiola's Champions League Legacy

Yes, Pep Guardiola has won the UCL twice. He's undoubtedly one of the game's iconic managers.

But he last did so in the 2010-11 season with Barcelona and since then has watched some truly talented clubs bottle excellent opportunities.

City, with as good a roster as money can buy, never got past the UCL quarterfinals in Guardiola's first four seasons on the job. Then it reached the final last season, only to lose to rival Chelsea. And now, with plane tickets to Paris all but purchased and hotel rooms booked, City inexplicably watched its lead evaporate in a minute.

And in the process, Guardiola's legacy took another hit, as City still seeks its first-ever UCL title.

Winner: Real Madrid's Unrelenting and Inevitable Magic

There is just something special about this Real Madrid side. There is something in the air at the Santiago Bernabeu. Remember, Manchester City was completely in control of this tie.

Until it wasn't.

When you take City's propensity for blowing its UCL chances with Real Madrid's habit of magically surviving despite all odds being against them, well, Wednesday's result almost isn't surprising in hindsight.

It sure was brilliant in the moment, though.

Loser: Ruben Dias

So many people could be picked out for City. The defense notably melted down in the waning moments of this game.

But despite City giving up a two-goal lead in the blink of an eye, it still had a chance to win in extra time or force penalties. Instead, a sloppy challenge from Ruben Dias sent Benzema to the penalty spot, and the rest is history.

That made Dias the most logical option for the second loser spot. But go up and down City's roster and you'll find other players deserving as well. Players who didn't mark Rodrygo in the final moments or left golden scoring chances wanting.

They just didn't make the mistake that ended it. That distinction belongs to Dias.