Jalen Hurts After A.J. Brown Trade: 'This Is an Exciting Time to Be an Eagle'

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles fans can't help but feel optimistic about the team these days, especially after the team acquired Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown via trade before loading up in the draft with players like defensive tackle Jordan Davis, linebacker Nakobe Dean, center Cam Jurgens.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is understandably excited and said as much in a Wednesday chat with reporters:

He's also thrilled that Brown is now in Philadelphia:

The Eagles already made great strides in 2021, going 9-8 and making the playoffs after finishing 4-11-1 and landing last in the NFC East the year before.

Now the Eagles look even better on paper thanks to some offseason moves, perhaps making them dark horse Super Bowl contenders.

Hurts, who took over as the team's QB1 late in the 2020 season, led Philadelphia to the playoffs in his first full campaign. He's taking ownership of the team now after a good 2021 season, and he's ready for the opportunity to lead the Eagles to greater heights.

Hurts accounted for 26 touchdowns (16 passing, 10 rushing) last year. He completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 3,144 yards and added 139 carries for 784 rushing yards.

The Eagles already have plenty of talent returning to the mix in 2021. DeVonta Smith, the team's first-round pick in 2021, is back for year two after setting the team's franchise rookie record with 916 receiving yards. Tight end Dallas Goedert is back after posting a career-high 830 receiving yards.

On the offensive line, a pair of veterans in center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson are back in the mix, as is one of the game's top blind-side protectors in Jordan Mailata.

On defense, the Eagles brought in veteran edge-rusher Haason Reddick and re-signed long-time defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. The additions of Davis and Dean only make that unit deeper.

Philadelphia is looking to make the playoffs for the fifth time in the last six years.