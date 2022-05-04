UNC's Armando Bacot to Have Role on Season 3 of Netflix's 'Outer Banks'

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

UNC forward/center Armando Bacot will appear in the third season of the Netflix series Outer Banks, per Ross Martin of Inside Carolina:

Bacot shared images on a recent Instagram story:

Bacot broke out in his third season at UNC with 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. Thanks in part to his efforts, the Tar Heels reached the national championship game as a No. 8 seed.

Bacot is assuredly headed to the NBA someday, but he will be returning to UNC for his senior season:

For now, Bacot is busy shooting Outer Banks. He gave a shoutout to Jonah and Josh Pate, the co-creators of the show, in a tweet Wednesday.

Chase Stokes (John B in Outer Banks) and Rudy Pankow (JJ) appear in the images alongside Bacot, per Ross Martin of Inside Carolina.

Outer Banks premiered on Netflix in April 2020. Per Rick Porter of the Hollywood Reporter, Outer Banks had 2.1 billion minutes of watch time for the week of Aug. 2-8, 2021, which was the first full week after the second season premiered.

An official release date for Season 3 has not yet been revealed, per Kat Moon of TV Guide.