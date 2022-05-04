Eagles' Darius Slay Says He'll Retire from NFL 'When the Checks Stop Rolling'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As long as NFL teams are willing to pay him, Darius Slay is willing to suit up.

"When the checks stop rolling," the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback said when asked when he plans on retiring, per Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com.

The 31-year-old is scheduled for unrestricted free agency in 2024, although there is a potential out on his contract for 2022.

Yet the Eagles look the part of playoff contenders after trading for wide receiver A.J. Brown, and keeping Slay figures to be a key part of that on the defensive side. After all, he is a four-time Pro Bowler, including last season when he tallied 52 tackles, nine passes defended, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns.

Slay has also been durable throughout his career, appearing in at least 13 games every season since the Detroit Lions selected him in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft.

That durability will surely help the checks keep rolling.