NFL Schedule 2022: Seahawks vs. Bucs in Germany and All International Games Revealed

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The NFL announced Wednesday its first regular-season game in Germany will feature Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on DK Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 13.

Meanwhile, here's a look at the three-game London schedule:

Finally, the San Francisco 49ers were announced as the Arizona Cardinals' opponent for this year's game in Mexico City:

Germany will become the fourth country outside the U.S. to host a regular-season NFL game, joining Canada, England and Mexico.

London and Mexico City are active members of the NFL's International Series, while Toronto hosted six Buffalo Bills regular-season games from 2008 through 2013 as part of an agreement with the team.

This season's game in Germany will take place at Allianz Arena in Munich. Future games will also be contested at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

"We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in February.

London has hosted at least one game every season since 2007, aside from 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The schedule has increased in recent years to include as many as four games in one year (2017), with most campaigns featuring two or three games in the UK.

Mexico City returns to the schedule in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. Mexico's capital hosted one game each season from 2016 through 2019.

Here's a look at some of the reaction from teams taking part in this year's international games:

The complete 2022 NFL schedule will be released May 12.