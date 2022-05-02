Hue Jackson's Tanking Allegations Against Browns Not Substantiated in NFL Probe

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL's investigation into comments made by former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson suggesting he was incentivized to lose could not substantiate the allegations.

On Monday, the NFL announced: "Following a 60-day independent review into comments made by former Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson that the Browns paid or otherwise provided incentives to lose games during the 2016-17 seasons, former U.S. Attorney and SEC chair Mary Jo White and a team of lawyers from the Debevoise firm determined that none of the allegations could be substantiated."

Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com summarized the situation last month, noting Kimberly Diemert, who is the executive director of Jackson's foundation, tweeted that Cleveland paid Jackson and other members of the front office to lose games.

The Browns called the allegations "completely fabricated," and Jackson eventually backed off them in following interviews.

"Even though Hue recanted his allegations a short time after they were made, it was important to us and to the integrity of the game to have an independent review of the allegations," a team spokesperson said in a statement. "We welcomed an investigation and we are confident the results will show, as we've previously stated, that these allegations are categorically false. We have fully cooperated with Mary Jo White and look forward to the findings."

The NFL's statement said the investigation had the "full cooperation of the Browns" and included an interview with owner Jimmy Haslam.

However, Jackson did not meet with investigators.

He is currently the head coach at Grambling State University and went 3-36-1 from 2016 until he was fired eight games into the 2018 season as the head coach of the Browns.

White is also leading a probe into allegations made by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as part of the lawsuit he filed against the NFL and its teams alleging racist hiring practices and racial discrimination.

Flores said Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in the hopes it would improve the team's draft standing.