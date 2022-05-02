Eagles' A.J. Brown Declines to Say If He Requested Trade from Titans

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

A.J. Brown declined to say if he requested a trade from the Tennessee Titans at his introductory press conference with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

The Eagles acquired the star wide receiver last Thursday and signed him to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed. Philadelphia parted with the 18th and 101st overall picks in the 2022 NFL draft for Brown.

Tennessee selected Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks with the No. 18 selection and later dealt No. 101 to the New York Jets alongside No. 26 for Nos. 35, 69 and 163.

Brown was entering the final year of his rookie deal before the trade. He was due for some big money after averaging 73 catches, 1,184 yards and nine touchdowns per 17 games through his first three seasons.

However, Brown told ESPN's Turron Davenport that the Titans made a low extension proposal.

"This wasn't my fault," Brown said. "I wanted to stay, but the deal they offered was a low offer. The deal they offered wasn't even $20 million a year."

Per Davenport, Brown claimed that the Titans offer was for $16 million per season and that incentives could have give the contract a $20 million average.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson spoke with reporters last Thursday after the trade and said the "gap" was simply too much to bridge for both sides.

"We had discussions back and forth, and we realized we got to the point where it was going to be hard to get a deal done [to keep him]," Robinson said. "So, the trade thing kind of manifested."

ESPN's Dianna Russini said Brown requested nearly $80 million guaranteed. He's not getting that in Philadelphia, but he's now just one of four wideouts in the league with a nine-figure contract alongside the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper.