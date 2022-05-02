Saints' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Tyrann Mathieu's 3-Year, $33M Contract

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints used their two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft to improve their offense by selecting wide receiver Chris Olave and offensive tackle Trevor Penning.

They then turned to free agency to improve their defense Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFC South team and safety Tyrann Mathieu agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract with $18 million fully guaranteed. According to Spotrac, the team's total salary cap was $216.6 million before the reported signing.

Here is a look at the defensive depth chart in New Orleans:

LDE: Cameron Jordan, Tanoh Kpassagnon

LDT: David Onyemata, Kentavius Street

RDT: Shy Tuttle, Albert Huggins

RDE: Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner

LB: Demario Davis, Zack Baun

LB: Pete Werner, Kaden Elliss

LCB: Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor

SS: Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen

FS: Marcus Maye, P.J. Williams

RCB: Marshon Lattimore, Bradley Roby

SCB: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, P.J. Williams

There is plenty to like about the Saints' prospects heading into the 2022 campaign.

They brought back quarterback Jameis Winston after the team went 5-2 with him as a starter prior to his torn ACL last year. They also figure to get star wide receiver Michael Thomas back after he missed the entire 2021 campaign, and the attention he draws will open up space for Olave to thrive as a rookie receiver.

Throw in notable names such as Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan and Marshon Lattimore, and there is plenty of star power.

Mathieu represents even more star power.

The 29-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection who helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl title during the 2019 campaign. He has played for the Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans throughout his career and now returns to Louisiana where he played collegiately at LSU as a consensus All-American.

Mathieu appeared in 16 games for Kansas City this past season and finished with 76 tackles, six passes defended, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, one sack and one defensive touchdown.

Another Pro Bowl season like that could help the Saints challenge for an NFC South crown even in a division featuring Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.