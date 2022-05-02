Saints' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Tyrann Mathieu's 3-Year, $33M Contract

Saints' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Tyrann Mathieu's 3-Year, $33M ContractMay 3, 2022
The New Orleans Saints used their two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft to improve their offense by selecting wide receiver Chris Olave and offensive tackle Trevor Penning.
They then turned to free agency to improve their defense Monday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFC South team and safety Tyrann Mathieu agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract with $18 million fully guaranteed. According to Spotrac, the team's total salary cap was $216.6 million before the reported signing.
Here is a look at the defensive depth chart in New Orleans:
LDE: Cameron Jordan, Tanoh Kpassagnon
LDT: David Onyemata, Kentavius Street
RDT: Shy Tuttle, Albert Huggins
RDE: Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner
LB: Demario Davis, Zack Baun
LB: Pete Werner, Kaden Elliss
LCB: Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor
SS: Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen
FS: Marcus Maye, P.J. Williams
RCB: Marshon Lattimore, Bradley Roby
SCB: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, P.J. Williams
There is plenty to like about the Saints' prospects heading into the 2022 campaign.
They brought back quarterback Jameis Winston after the team went 5-2 with him as a starter prior to his torn ACL last year. They also figure to get star wide receiver Michael Thomas back after he missed the entire 2021 campaign, and the attention he draws will open up space for Olave to thrive as a rookie receiver.
Throw in notable names such as Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan and Marshon Lattimore, and there is plenty of star power.
Mathieu represents even more star power.
The 29-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection who helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl title during the 2019 campaign. He has played for the Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans throughout his career and now returns to Louisiana where he played collegiately at LSU as a consensus All-American.
Mathieu appeared in 16 games for Kansas City this past season and finished with 76 tackles, six passes defended, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, one sack and one defensive touchdown.
Another Pro Bowl season like that could help the Saints challenge for an NFC South crown even in a division featuring Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.