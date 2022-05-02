DK Metcalf on Seahawks Contract Talks: 'We're Gonna Get Something Done'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Don't expect DK Metcalf to join the ever-growing list of star receivers to exit their franchises this offseason.

The Seahawks wideout said he expects to work out a long-term contract to stay in Seattle soon during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast.

"We're gonna get something done. I think I'm gonna be in Seattle for the next coming years," Mecalf said (7:20 mark).

Metcalf, 24, is set to make $4 million next season in the final year of his rookie contract. The 2020 All-Pro and the Seahawks have been engaged in contract extension talks throughout the offseason but have not gotten anything on paper.

Meanwhile, the entire landscape of wide receivers across the NFL has shifted. Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown were all traded in deals that included 2022 first-round picks. Adams, Hill and Brown all received new, nine-figure contracts; Brown is almost certain to get his own big-money deal sooner than later.

The Seahawks themselves added a first-round pick as part of a deal that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Despite the upheaval across the NFL this offseason, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has been adamant that Metcalf is here to stay.

"It's really important to us," Carroll told reporters of signing Metcalf to an extension. "We'll kick it into [general manager] John [Schneider's] court here in the weeks to come after the draft. We're really communicating great and DK, we've been on a great wavelength to move forward. Hopefully, this will all work out. We don't plan on him going anywhere. We want him to be with us."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Metcalf has recorded 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns over his first three NFL seasons. He's also been remarkably healthy, playing in all 47 of his possible NFL games.

The Seahawks avoided a full-scale rebuild of their offense this season, keeping Metcalf and Tyler Lockett while expressing faith that either Geno Smith or Drew Lock could get the job done at quarterback. Metcalf told Sharpe he has faith in the current depth chart at quarterback, particularly noting Smith's confidence has been boosted since his arrival in Seattle.

"Everybody thinks about 'what if' or different scenarios," Metcalf said. "But, at the end of the day, when you sit down and make a grown man decision, 'Yeah, I wanna be in Seattle,' with whoever is throwing. ... I don't have control of who's back there at quarterback. I'm just gonna be out there and winning my reps on Sunday."