NFL Schedule 2022: Latest Rumors on 5 International Games Featuring Packers and More

The NFL's international series this year might feature a battle between two of the NFC's top teams.

NBC Sports' Peter King reported the Los Angeles Rams "have told the league they wouldn’t mind being the Packers’ foe in London … if the league planned to put the Rams in Lambeau Field late in the season."

King also provided more details on the upcoming international slate. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Germany on Nov. 13. Eight days later, the Arizona Cardinals will play in Mexico City's Azteca Stadium.

While the Rams appear to be in play for London, King reported Los Angeles was one of the "logical" candidates to play the Cardinals south of the border. Like the Rams, the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers would make sense, too, since they have international marketing rights in Mexico.

The NFL has already announced the five home teams for the international games:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Munich)

Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City)

Green Bay Packers (London)

Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

New Orleans Saints (London)

King's report hit on how the international series might be an opportunity for the "road" team to deploy a little bit of gamesmanship.

The Rams traveled to Lambeau Field in Week 12 last year, and they have another trip to Green Bay in store in 2022.

As much as playing overseas can be a headache for teams, facing off with the Packers in London might be preferable to playing them on their home turf, especially in the second half of the season.

The game-time temperature for last year's clash was 37 degrees with winds of 14 mph. London in November or December isn't exactly paradise, but it might present a more amenable atmosphere for Los Angeles.