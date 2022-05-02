King: Hollywood Brown 'Didn’t Want to Be' with Ravens Anymore, Didn't Like Offense

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Marquise Brown was searching for a new offensive system when he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.

"He didn’t want to be in Baltimore anymore," Peter King of NBC Sports reported. "He didn’t like the offense—too conservative; not enough big-strike opportunities—and he welcomes a reunion with his college quarterback, Kyler Murray."

The Ravens sent Brown to the Arizona Cardinals along with a third-round pick in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Brown later explained the situation Friday on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio.

"I love Lamar [Jackson]," the receiver said (h/t ESPN's Jamison Hensley). "It was just, you know, it’s just the system just wasn’t for me personally."

Brown is coming off the best year of his NFL career, totaling 91 catches for 1,008 receiving yards. His 146 targets ranked 10th in the league as 2019 first-round pick developed into a true No. 1 option.

The problem is it came with a changing role as more of a possession receiver, with his 11.1 yards per catch ranking just 80th in the NFL. His average depth of target ranked 51st in the league, per Pro Football Reference.

For a player who reportedly ran a 40-yard dash in 4.30 seconds at Oklahoma, the strategy could be a waste of his abilities.

The Ravens aren't likely to change their strategy much with Lamar Jackson under center, arguably the most dynamic rushing quarterback in the league. Baltimore finished last year ranked third in rushing attempts after leading the league in the category in each of the previous two seasons.

Brown will hope the Cardinals, which lost last year's leading receiver Christian Kirk to free agency, will provide a better opportunity for downfield passes.

Considering Kyler Murray helped Brown become one of the most dangerous wideouts in college football during their time together at Oklahoma, the pairing could be one to watch again in 2022.