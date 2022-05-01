NASCAR at Dover 2022 to Resume Monday After Inclement Weather

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway has been postponed until Monday at noon ET after rain showers halted the race just 78 laps in.

Kyle Larson, the defending Cup Series champion, was the leader when the race was red-flagged. Chase Elliott was in second, and Ryan Blaney was in third.

Denny Hamlin, who led the race for 55 laps before the stoppage, finished the day in eighth after making a pit stop just before the red flag was waved.

NASCAR fans were disappointed with the news, with many believing the race should have started around noontime because rain was forecasted and the track still has yet to install lights for night racing.

In order for a NASCAR race to be official, it needs to be halfway finished.

This is the first Cup Series race to be postponed for weather this season. If Larson were to win Monday, it would be his second of the season and first since Feb. 27.

Last weekend's race at Talladega Superspeedway saw Ross Chastain capture his second career win. He passed both Larson and Erik Jones off Turn 4 in the last lap for an exciting win. His first victory came at Circuit of the Americas on March 27.

After Monday's race concludes, drivers will begin preparing for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 8.