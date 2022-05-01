Jake Paul Says He'll Have Next Fight on August 13; Opponent to Be Determined

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Jake Paul announced Sunday he will return to the boxing ring on August 13:

The opponent and location are still to be determined, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN.

Paul last competed in December with a knockout win over Tyron Woodley, his second straight victory over the former UFC champion. He improved to 5-0 in his professional career, although he is yet to fight an experienced boxer.

The YouTube personality was scheduled to face boxer Tommy Fury in December, but Fury had to pull out because of a bacterial chest infection and broken rib. Woodley filled the spot for a rematch of their August 2021 fight, which Paul won by split decision.

Fury called out Paul, seeking a new fight after his April win:

Paul has also continued feuds with former MMA stars ahead of potential fights, calling out Michael Bisping while also exchanging words with Conor McGregor.

There seemingly isn't a shortage of options for Paul as he picks his next opponent, but he claims to be prepared for anything.

"Back in the gym, back to training and excited, more excited and motivated than ever," Paul told ESPN in March. "You know, that was Chapter 1 of my boxing career, that was my rookie season and now I get to go on another chapter here."

When he wasn't training, Paul spent his time promoting the anticipated title fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden, which Taylor won Saturday by split decision.