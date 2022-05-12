Report: Travon Walker, Jaguars Agree to 4-Year Guaranteed Contract Worth over $37M

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars and 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker reportedly came to terms on a rookie contract Thursday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Walker is set to sign a four-year, $37.4 million deal with a $24.4 million signing bonus.

Jacksonville made the Georgia defensive end the top pick in the 2022 NFL draft just one year after selecting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall.

Walker was one of two first-round picks made by the Jaguars this year, the other being Utah inside linebacker Devin Lloyd, who was selected at No. 20.

Many pundits viewed Aidan Hutchinson as the best available player in this year's draft, but Walker told reporters he didn't put up similar sack numbers to the Michigan product because he was tasked with playing multiple positions:

"To all the people that say that I can't pass rush or do whatever [or that] I wasn't as productive at Georgia, I never really just played one position consistently. So I feel like I'll be able to grow as a player as I just focus on one main position. ... It's very exciting because I've always moved around ever since I was in high school and played middle linebacker in high school.

"I've never just played one position, so when people say I don't have a lot of production, but once I do just get to train for one position, then that will come on its own."

During the 2021 season, Walker recorded six sacks, one fumble recovery, 33 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss in 13 games for the national champion Bulldogs, which had the best defense in the nation last season.

Walker is expected to top a Jacksonville outside linebacker unit that includes K'Lavon Chaisson and Jordan Smith. Head coach Doug Pederson has said he might play other positions as well once he is comfortable with the team.