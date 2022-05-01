Jake Paul Responds to Conor McGregor Saying 'Who the F--k Is This Jackass'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The ongoing war of words between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor continued Saturday night.

After McGregor insulted Paul on Twitter by asking "who the f--k is this jackass in the pink Jimmy saville glasses" during the boxing match between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, Paul had this response:

There is a subplot to the story between McGregor and Paul. The former UFC champion has been a vocal supporter of Taylor, including congratulating her after she was awarded a unanimous-decision win Saturday night.

Taylor is now 21-0 and retained the undisputed female lightweight titles with her victory. The bout was considered a huge breakthrough for the sport, as it was the first time a boxing match with two women headlined a card at Madison Square Garden.

Paul represented Serrano during the pre-fight press conference last week and has worked alongside her to help make this match. He also had a $1 million wager on the fight with Eddie Hearn, Serrano's promoter.

Hearn said on the DAZN Boxing Show (h/t Alexander Netherton of DAZN.com) that they had to cancel the bet because "promoters can’t bet on their own fight and that’s not a great look."

Paul and McGregor have been trading barbs for some time. The YouTube personality told TMZ Sports in December 2020 he had a "real as f--k" offer of $50 million for McGregor to fight him.

Thus far, there has been no indication that McGregor is going to accept any offer to fight Paul.

For now, though, they can continue to trade barbs on social media as long as it gives them the attention they desire.