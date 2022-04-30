D'Eriq King, Patriots Reportedly Agree to UDFA Contract After 2022 NFL Draft

Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots are signing Miami quarterback D'Eriq King, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Patriots also selected Western Kentucky signal-caller Bailey Zappe in the fourth round.

King spent six years at the college level between his time with Houston and Miami. He threw for 8,378 yards, 76 touchdowns and 19 interceptions and ran for 2,055 yards and 32 scores.

The Texas native was the No. 287 overall player and the No. 13 quarterback on the B/R NFL Scouting Department's final big board.

New England performed its due diligence on King, with Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub noting Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge helped stage a workout for him with the team.

Mac Jones is firmly cemented as the starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season, and Zappe joined a QB room that already included Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. The likelihood of King getting regular reps under center is probably slim.

The Patriots are likely hoping King can successfully follow the Julian Edelman career path.

Edelman was a full-time quarterback at Kent State and had one reception in his college career. He began his career as a receiver and return specialist and emerged as a critical piece of New England's aerial attack.

King is at least somewhat more versed at wideout than Edelman was, having not become Houston's full-time starting quarterback until his junior season. Between 2016 and 2017, he had 58 receptions for 492 yards and three touchdowns.

As an undrafted free agent, King is worth the gamble. His age—he turns 25 in August—means he may not have a lot of time to adjust before the Pats will expect some results.