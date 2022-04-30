NFL Rumors: Troy Hill Traded to Rams from Browns; Signed $9M Contract in 2021

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns traded cornerback Troy Hill to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for an undisclosed future draft pick.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the deal, which will bring Hill back to the franchise where he spent five of his first six seasons. Hill signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Browns last offseason.

The veteran recorded 49 tackles and failed to record an interception for the first time since 2017 during his lone season in Cleveland. The Browns started Hill only twice in 2021 after he started all 16 games for the Rams a year prior.

Pro Football Focus gave Hill a grade of 60.1, the second-worst mark of his career.

The Rams are likely banking on Hill returning to form after getting back in a system where he's comfortable. Hill will likely compete with Robert Rochell for the left cornerback spot opposite of Jalen Ramsey in camp.

The Rams are set to be on the hook for Hill's $1.5 million base salary.