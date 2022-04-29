WWE Rumors: Dakota Kai, Malcolm Bivens Released from NXT Contracts

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE released a pair of NXT performers Friday in Superstar Dakota Kai and manager Malcolm Bivens, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.

Kai, who had been under contract with WWE since 2016, spent her entire tenure in NXT and was a two-time NXT women's tag team champion.

Bivens signed with WWE in 2019 and managed multiple acts. Most recently, he was the mouthpiece for Diamond Mine, which features Roderick Strong, The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.