Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets He 'Got the Tea' from Deebo Samuel amid Trade Rumors

Disgruntled wide receiver Deebo Samuel has yet to publicly explain why he's seeking to be traded from the San Francisco 49ers, but it appears he recently opened up to a friend.

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted that he "got the tea" from Samuel amid the ongoing trade rumors.

The two of them proceeded to have a fun exchange as Samuel responded to Beckham, telling him to tone it down so the media doesn't run with a headline. Beckham agreed to keep his lips sealed.

The 49ers were notably quiet during Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL draft, especially considering the night featured a ton of activity involving wide receivers and the team had no\ a first-round pick. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that San Francisco turned down trade offers from the New York Jets and Detroit Lions for Samuel.

The Jets reportedly offered the 49ers the 10th pick as part of their package. New York ended up using the pick on Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, who many regard as one of the top prospects in the draft. The Lions traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to the No. 12 pick and selected Alabama wideout Jameson Williams.

In all, six receivers were drafted within the top 20 picks, the most in the common draft era. The 2022 class fell one short of the all-time record of seven receivers selected in the first round, which occurred during the 2004 draft.

In addition to the receivers that were drafted, the Philadelphia Eagles made the biggest splash of the night by acquiring star receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans and signing him to a reported four-year, $100 million contract extension. The Arizona Cardinals also landed wideout Marquise Brown in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

While the number of receiver-needy teams diminished after Thursday night, there are still a few out there that would benefit from the addition of Samuel. It will be interesting to see which team is able to put together a package sweet enough to entice the 49ers to part ways with their best offensive weapon.