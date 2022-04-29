Deebo Samuel Trade Rumors: Jets, Lions Had Offers Turned Down by 49ers

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Deebo Samuel wasn't traded during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday night, but it apparently wasn't for lack of trying by multiple teams.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show (starts at :25 mark), NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the New York Jets and Detroit Lions made trade offers for Samuel that were turned down by the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Rapoport, the Jets' offer to San Francisco included the No. 10 overall pick and a pick swap at some point later in the draft.

After the 49ers rejected the offer, New York wound up selecting Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th pick.

Rapoport didn't specify what the Lions' offer for Samuel was. They had five picks in the first three rounds, including No. 2, 32 and 34 overall.

Detroit did come out of the draft with a wide receiver. The team traded pick Nos. 32, 34 and 66 overall to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for the No. 12 pick to select Alabama's Jameson Williams.

There was plenty of activity involving wide receivers currently on NFL rosters on Thursday night. A.J. Brown was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles for pick Nos. 18 and 101.

Per Rapoport, Brown received a four-year, $100 million contract extension from the Eagles.

The Baltimore Ravens sent Marquise Brown and the No. 100 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 pick.

Samuel, who reportedly requested a trade earlier this month, remains with the 49ers heading into the second round of the draft on Friday night. The 26-year-old has one year remaining on his rookie contract.

Last season was a breakout year for Samuel. He set career highs with 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns to help the 49ers make the postseason as a wild card. The South Carolina alum had 291 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns in three playoff games.