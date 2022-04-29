Top QBs Available for Panthers, Seahawks, Falcons After Day 1 of NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft was a quiet one for the quarterback position with Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett the only one to hear his name called Thursday.

That's not the most welcome news for the signal-caller prospects hoping to see their NFL dreams become a reality, but it is good news for teams that need quarterback depth and will be eyeing the position in the second and third rounds Friday.

Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral and Sam Howell are all still available for squads such as the Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons.

