Cole Strange Drafted by Patriots: New England’s Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots went with a surprise pick in Round 1, drafting UT-Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange with the No. 29 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

The selection came after the Patriots traded back from No. 21:

Strange has a chance to see early playing time for the Patriots with a major need on the depth chart:

QB: Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham

RB: Damien Harris, James White, J.J. Taylor, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery

WR 1: DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor

WR 2: Jakobi Meyers

WR 3: Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry, Kristian Wilkerson

TE: Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry

LT: Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron

LG: Mike Onwenu, Will Sherman

C: David Andrews, James Ferentz

RG: Cole Strange, James Ferentz, Drew Desjarlais

RT: Trent Brown, Mike Onwenu

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Depth chart info provided by ESPN and Over the Cap.

Not many projected Strange as a first-round pick, with Bleacher Report's Scouting Department rating him as the No. 98 overall player in the class and just the 12th best interior offensive lineman.

He spent his entire career in the Southern Conference and will face a difficult transition to the NFL.

The guard still goes to the next level with tons of experience as a five-year starter, including his extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bleacher Report's Brandon Thorn discussed what Strange does well:

"Strange has a lean, angular build with solid arm length for the interior. He excels both as a zone and gap run-blocker with high-end athletic ability and good play strength to cut off the back-side shade, line up targets as a puller and come to balance in space to intersect targets at the second level off of combo blocks."

At 6'5", 307 pounds, he has good size for a guard while also lining up at tackle at times during his collegiate career. During the Senior Bowl, he showcased a potential future at center.

He was also clearly a target for the Los Angeles Rams based on the reactions from Sean McVay and Les Snead, albeit later in the draft:

Offensive line was a major need for New England after losing Shaq Mason and Ted Karras this offseason. It's clear the Patriots believe Strange can fill this hole after using a first-round pick on the lineman.