Raiders' Darren Waller Says He's Remaining With Las Vegas Despite Trade Rumors

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been the subject of trade rumors, but he doesn't think he's going anywhere.

Via ESPN's Adam Schefter, Waller told CBS Sports Radio's Zach Gelb on Wednesday that the Raiders said he will stay put despite reports linking him to the Green Bay Packers.

"They said that's not a thing that's happening and there's no trade that's going to happen," Waller said.

