Raiders' Mark Davis Says He Would Welcome Colin Kaepernick to Team 'With Open Arms'

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has received another strong endorsement for his potential return to the league.

In an upcoming episode of Race in America: A Candid Conversation, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said that he would be open to having Kaepernick on his team. However, Davis left the decision up to the team's front office and coaching staff.

"I believe in Colin Kaepernick," Davis said (h/t Monte Poole of NBC Sports). "He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms."

Entering the 2022 season, the Raiders are under a new general manager in Dave Ziegler and a new head coach in Josh McDaniels, both of whom were hired in January. Las Vegas also rewarded starting quarterback Derek Carr with a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension that runs through 2025 earlier this month.

Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016 after he protested against racial and social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem, among other things. He's been working towards proving he's worthy of an NFL roster spot by working out with wide receivers from around the league. He made a direct pitch to get back into the league last week, saying he's willing to play as a backup.

"I know I have to find my way back in," Kaepernick said on the I Am Athlete podcast. "So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that fine. But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said last month that he believes Kaepernick deserves a second chance in the NFL. But despite Seattle's uncertain quarterback situation after the offseason trade of Russell Wilson, Kaepernick hasn't even been brought in for a workout.

While it's encouraging for people like Davis and Carroll to support Kaepernick's return to the league, it's all for naught until someone steps up and offers him a contract.