Seahawks' Pete Carroll: Colin Kaepernick Reached out to Me; QB Deserves 2nd Chance

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Colin Kaepernick has been in contact with him regarding a return to the NFL.

"Does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does," Carroll told reporters Wednesday. "I don't know if it's here or somewhere else. It's second-chance time."

Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, recently worked out with Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has maintained a desire to resume his NFL career but has been unsigned following his protests during the national anthem during the 2016 season.

