Laremy Tunsil Minting 1-of-1 NFT of Gas Mask NFL Draft Moment to Benefit Charity

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Laremy Tunsil is using the most infamous moment of his career to benefit charity.

The Houston Texans offensive tackle announced on Twitter he is minting a one-of-one non-fungible token of the gas mask moment and donating a portion of the proceeds to the Last Prisoner Project.

Tunsil was regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2016 NFL draft. He made the All-SEC team in each of his three seasons at the University of Mississippi, including first-team selections in 2014 and 2015.

Moments before the draft began, a video circulated online showing Tunsil wearing a gas mask with a bong attached to it. He later told Deion Sanders on the NFL Network that it was an old video and somebody hacked his account.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, the Baltimore Ravens were prepared to select Tunsil with the No. 6 overall pick before the video came out. They wound up taking Notre Dame offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Tunsil ultimately went to the Miami Dolphins at No. 13 overall. He spent his first three seasons in Miami before being traded to the Texans in August 2019.

The 27-year-old hasn't had any off-field issues in the NFL. He has started all 77 games he's played over the past six seasons and was named to back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2019 and 2020.