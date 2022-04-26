Raiders' Derek Carr on Darren Waller, Packers Trade Rumors: 'Lol No Chance'

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly interested in acquiring veteran tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders, but Derek Carr isn't going to let it happen.

The Raiders quarterback tweeted that the Packers have "no chance" of acquiring Waller.

Carr's comment comes after Aaron Nagler of CheeseheadTV reported the Raiders and Packers had discussed a deal involving Waller. The Athletic's Jeff Howe initially indicated Green Bay wanted "an undisclosed player" from Las Vegas in addition to a first-round pick for Davante Adams.

This offseason has been full of discussion about Waller's contract situation. The 29-year-old has two more years on his deal with no guaranteed money, and he has yet to restructure his deal or sign an extension.

It's unclear how much the Raiders would be willing to pay him on an extension. The franchise recently signed Carr to a three-year, $121.5 million extension and Adams to a five-year, $141.25 million deal.

That said, it's no surprise Carr responded to the rumors as Waller has been one of his top targets over the last three years.

Waller caught 55 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns in an injury-shortened 2021. That came after he recorded two straight 1,100-plus yard seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If the Raiders were to trade Waller, they would only have Nick Bowers, Jacob Hollister and Foster Moreau at the position.

It also wouldn't make sense for Las Vegas to trade Waller at this point. The Raiders brought in Adams and also signed edge rusher Chandler Jones in hopes of winning a Super Bowl.

The Silver and Black certainly face an uphill battle in what is expected to be a tough AFC West, with the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers all expected to compete for the division title in 2022. However, they're in a better position than they were one year ago.