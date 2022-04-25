Bethany College Investigating Allegations of Water-Cooler Tampering at Baseball Game

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Someone associated with the Bethany College baseball program may have intentionally contaminated a water cooler used by rival Kansas Wesleyan University during a weekend series.

The Associated Press reported Bethany College athletic director Laura Moreno said the school is investigating the allegation.

Kansas Wesleyan athletic director Steve Wilson explained someone associated with his school's baseball team noticed there was a foreign substance mixed into the water during Sunday's doubleheader.

Bethany was expected to provide water for the visiting school as the home team.

As for the actual baseball, the two rivals split the two games with Kansas Wesleyan bouncing back from an opening loss with a commanding 33-2 victory in the second matchup.

Kansas Wesleyan is in sixth place in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference standings at 14-16, while Bethany is just behind in seventh place at 13-17.