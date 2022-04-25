Antonio Brown Says He Wants to Only Feature Athletes on Follow-Up Album to 'Paradigm'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Antonio Brown has some time on his hands while he's away from football, so he's apparently focused on his music career.

Brown recently released an album called Paradigm, and he already has plans for his next project. He told TMZ Sports that he only intends to collaborate with fellow athletes for his follow-up.

"The next album got to be with all athletes," Brown said. "We want to give every athlete a chance to be creative—NBA, baseball, football players."

Brown added: "We just want to give premier athletes the opportunity to express themselves, be themselves. I know a lot of players that do it on their own that may not put it out."

Brown's debut album reportedly features production from Kanye West and features from well-known artists such as DaBaby, Young Thug and Keyshia Cole.