Kadarius Toney Trade Rumors: 'Giants Haven't Shopped' WR Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The New York Giants "haven't shopped" wide receiver Kadarius Toney in potential trades, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported Friday the Giants were "looking to trade" Toney and reaching out to gauge his value around the league.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan also reported Monday the Giants consider the 23-year-old a "valuable asset" and "would want a significant return" in any deal.

Toney had a disappointing rookie season. He caught 39 passes for 420 yards, and a lot of that production came in a 10-reception, 189-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

He was also ejected from that game for throwing a punch, symbolizing how he'd take one step forward and two steps back in his first year.

"There was some internal momentum for bailing on Toney during his tumultuous rookie season a year ago," Leonard wrote. "His commitment came into question behind the scenes during his rookie year due to lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries."

Toney's absence from voluntary minicamp last week raised further questions about his future in the Big Apple, and Breer affirmed that it "generated an incoming phone call or two." But he was present at the team facility Monday, according to multiple reports.

The Giants have a new general manager (Joe Schoen) and head coach (Brian Daboll), which can go both ways when it comes to a high draft pick who isn't living up to expectations.

The arrivals of Schoen and Daboll could give Toney a clean slate since neither was around for what unfolded in 2021. He can show he has learned from any mistakes he made under former head coach Joe Judge.

At the same time, the front office and coaching staff may not feel wedded to a player they weren't responsible for selecting in the first round. Former GM Dave Gettleman will probably shoulder a lot of the blame if Toney doesn't work out.

Breer's impression of the situation is that "Schoen and Daboll are going to want to make their own judgment on a guy who's an electric player with the ball in his hands."

Considering that trading Toney this offseason would probably mean taking a loss on the team's investment, giving him every opportunity to turn over a new leaf is arguably the best approach.