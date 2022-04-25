MMQB: Deebo Samuel's Trade Value Declines If 49ers WR Doesn't Want Hybrid Role

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Deebo Samuel reportedly doesn't want to split time between wide receiver and running back like he did last year with the San Francisco 49ers, but teams might only be interested if he stays in the hybrid role, according to Albert Breer of MMQB.

"If he doesn’t want to do all that he did last year, at least in the minds of some teams I talked to over the weekend, he necessarily loses some value," Breer reported.

Samuel has officially asked the 49ers for a trade despite one year remaining on his current contract, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Breer previously reported that his issues with the team stem from his usage, getting more carries down the stretch last season while becoming less of a primary receiver.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network Samuel "does not sound like he is comfortable as of right now with the way he is being used."

Samuel was named first-team All-Pro as a receiver in 2021 after totaling 77 catches for 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns, leading the NFL with 18.2 yards per reception. Despite his success, the 49ers still forced him into an unfamiliar role as a runner late in the season as the 6'0", 215-pounder finished with 59 carries for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.

Over the final eight games, Samuel had 53 rushing attempts and just 28 catches. The split was even more pronounced in the playoffs, finishing with 27 carries over three games against 10 catches.

That versatility made him one of the most dangerous offensive players in the NFL, which could lead to significant demand on the trade market.

Breer reported it might cost two first-round picks to land Samuel, which is more than either Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill fetched in trades this offseason.

On the other hand, a trade could be less enticing if he returns to just being a receiver.

Considering Samuel had just 1,193 total receiving yards over his first two NFL seasons while averaging 54.2 yards per game, the majority of hype is based on one breakout year. An acquiring team would have to trust he can maintain the same level of production without the creativity that allowed him to thrive in 2021.