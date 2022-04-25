Eagles Rumors: Execs Think Philly Takes Alabama WR Jameson Williams in 2022 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

The Philadelphia Eagles could use their first-round pick on a wide receiver for the third straight year on Thursday.

"Multiple execs I spoke with think Alabama wideout Jameson Williams is the Philadelphia Eagles' preference at No. 15," ESPN's Todd McShay reported.

The Eagles currently hold the No. 15 and No. 18 overall picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

Philadelphia drafted receivers Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith with first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, respectively, but the position remains a need for the squad heading into the 2022 season.

Philadelphia ranked 25th in the NFL in passing last season, while no Eagles player reached 1,000 receiving yards. Smith showed promise with a team-high 916 receiving yards as a rookie, but Reagor has been a disappointment. He had only 299 receiving yards during his second NFL season.

When healthy, Williams could help fill a void as another downfield weapon for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The speedster is coming off a breakout year for the Crimson Tide after transferring from Ohio State. He hauled in a career-high 79 catches for 1,572 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. His 19.9 yards per reception ranked seventh in college football and was the best among players with at least 60 catches.

However, Williams tore his ACL in the College Football Playoff national championship game, which could limit him early in his NFL career.

McShay still projected the receiver to go in the top half of the first round, with the New Orleans Saints at No. 16 considered his "floor."

The Saints—who acquired that pick in a trade with the Eagles—didn't have a single player with more than 700 receiving yards in 2021.