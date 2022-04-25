Baker Mayfield Rumors: Panthers Not Expected to Trade for Browns QB Before NFL Draft

AP Photo/David Richard

If Baker Mayfield eventually lands in Carolina, it reportedly won't happen before the 2022 NFL draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Panthers prefer to let the first round of the draft play out before making a potential move. Carolina has the No. 6 selection and is expected to consider selecting a quarterback in that spot.

