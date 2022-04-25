Bruce Arians Confirms He Nearly Retired After Buccaneers Won Super Bowl 55

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is happy in his retirement, but if he had his way, it wouldn't have taken this long for him to step away from the sidelines.

Arians told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that he originally intended to retire after the Bucs won Super Bowl LV two years ago, but he chose to stick around because he wouldn't have been able to decide who his successor would be at that time.

"Yeah, and I couldn't," Arians said. "I couldn't guarantee who would get the job. I thought I'd guaranteed it in Arizona (when he retired after the 2018 season), and it didn't happen and five guys didn't have jobs. This way, I guaranteed 31 families were taken care of. That was big for me—and her."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.