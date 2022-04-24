NASCAR at Talladega 2022 Results: Ross Chastain Earns 2nd Win of Year with Late Surge

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Ross Chastain won the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday for his second win of the NASCAR Cup Series season and first since the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on March 27.

Chastain passed both Kyle Larson and Erik Jones off Turn 4 in the last lap for the victory.

Leaderboard

Ross Chastain Austin Dillon Kyle Busch Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. Erik Jones Chase Elliott Michael McDowell Alex Bowman Kevin Harvick

Sunday's race was full of caution flags, perhaps the most significant one coming on Lap 90 when Joey Logano hit the outside wall before colliding with a number of other competitors, including Austin Cindric, Brad Keselowski, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland, Cole Custer, Ty Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Daniel Suarez.

The battle for the lead didn't kick off until there were about 12 laps remaining. Larson and Jones traded the lead for most of the final laps, until the latter passed Larson with three laps remaining.

Jones held on to the lead through the white flag but saw it slip away after the drivers behind him became frantic, allowing Chastain, who hadn't held the lead the entire race, to sneak in for the win.

Bubba Wallace, who captured a Stage 1 victory, ended up finishing 17th. He collided with Kurt Busch at the finish and appeared shaken up after the race.

William Byron, who at one point looked like he would compete for the win, was the winner of Stage 2 and finished 15th.

In addition to Sunday's win being his second of the season, it was also Chastain's second career win in the NASCAR Cup Series. His previous best finish at Talladega came in April 2021 when he finished 16th as a member of Chip Ganassi Racing.

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway is next up on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and Chastain will aim for his second consecutive win.