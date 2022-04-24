Caleb Love to Return to UNC for Junior Season, Forgo 2022 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

North Carolina guard Caleb Love announced Sunday that he will be returning to school for his junior year.

"Caleb's passion for this team and program are what motivates and drives him to win a national championship and eventually have a long, successful career in the NBA," UNC head coach Hubert Davis said in a statement. "Nobody is better at taking and making big shots in pressure situations. He's one of the most gifted players I've ever been around, and I'm extremely excited to coach him another season."

Love took a big step in his sophomore season, averaging 15.9 points and 3.6 assists in 39 games, though his efficiency (37.1 percent from the field) remains an issue.

He saved his best for North Carolina's run to the men's NCAA tournament championship game, scoring 30 points in the Sweet 16 against UCLA and 28 points against Duke in the Final Four, which was Mike Krzyzewski's final game as the Blue Devils' head coach.

He struggled in a title-game loss to Kansas, though, scoring 13 points on 5-of-24 shooting from the field. He also had two assists to four turnovers.

Still, had Love decided to declare for the 2022 NBA draft, he would have likely been selected, though arguably not in the first round. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman projected him as a second-round pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 49 overall) in a recent mock draft.

Without assurances of being a lock as a first-rounder, going back to school will give him another season to improve that draft stock.

And it's excellent news for a Tar Heels side that should be loaded next season. His backcourt mate, RJ Davis, also announced he would return to the team:

"RJ is Carolina Basketball," Hubert said. "He's one of the best players in the country on the court, in the classroom and the community. His smile, personality and character light up our team, our university and community. Nothing brings me more joy than having RJ back for another season."

With Armando Bacot also returning, North Carolina is only losing Brady Manek from its core group. Add in incoming freshman Seth Trimble, Jalen Washington and Tyler Nickel—all 4-star recruits, per 247Sports' composite rankings—and the Tar Heels should be a problem next season.