Deebo Samuel Caught on Video Laughing Near Sign Saying He's Staying with 49ers

It doesn't seem likely Deebo Samuel will remain with the San Francisco 49ers too much longer.

In a social media video, Samuel was seen laughing and shaking his head at a sign that said "Deebo is Staying."

Last week, Samuel told ESPN's Jeff Darlington that he officially requested a trade from the 49ers. The receiver is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and can become a free agent next offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network listed the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions among potential landing spots for Samuel, also noting that the receiver's usage is a major concern for him.

The first-team All-Pro player lined up as a running back often last year in San Francisco and showed "frustration" at his number of targets, per Rapoport.

Earlier this month, Samuel scrubbed all mentions of the 49ers from social media.

He was highly effective on the field, totaling 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns from scrimmage in 2021. The playmaker was a key part of the 49ers' run to the NFC Championship Game, tallying 291 total yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games.

It seems the two sides are still heading for a divorce with Samuel seeking a new home this offseason.