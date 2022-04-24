Report: Netflix to Release Documentary on Former NBA Referee Tim Donaghy

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A documentary examining former NBA referee Tim Donaghy is set to come to Netflix, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Bondy reported Donaghy will be involved in the film.

Donaghy was an NBA official from 1994-2007 but resigned after it was discovered he was gambling on games that he worked. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison as a result of an FBI investigation.

"I've brought shame on myself, my family and the profession," Donaghy told the judge at his sentencing.

While the official admitted he took money from gamblers to provide betting tips, he also said in court filings that the NBA instructed him to manipulate results with his officiating and call fewer technical fouls on star players.

Donaghy wrote a memoir in 2009, Personal Foul, providing detail about his actions.

A 2019 film Inside Game also took a look at the scandal, including the ties to organized crime.

The latest Netflix documentary will provide another view of the story as the streaming service continues its examination of NBA history. After Untold: Malice at the Palace was released in 2021, a Bill Russell documentary is also slated to come to Netflix.