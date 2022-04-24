Alexander Volkanovski on Conor McGregor Fight: 'I'll Enjoy That Whole F--king Thing'

AP Photo/John Locher, File

Conor McGregor hasn't been an elite fighter in years, but he could still get a title bout with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski showing interest in a matchup with the superstar.

"It's always going to be a big fight, there's always going to be money, there's going to be a circus, it's going to be entertaining, it's going to be fun, I'll enjoy that whole f--king thing," Volkanovski told TMZ Sports.

McGregor is just 1-3 in MMA matches since 2016 and is coming off back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier. Volkanovski, meanwhile, continues to rise with 11 straight wins since joining UFC and 21 straight overall. He is currently the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in UFC behind only Kamaru Usman.

Even with his success, the Australian wants to prove himself against someone he called a "legend of the division."

The 145-pound Volkanovski has already beaten several former champions, including Max Holloway and Jose Aldo. A win over McGregor, a former two-division champion who was once considered one of the best fighters in the world, would be another impressive victory on his resume.

The fact McGregor is always a major commercial draw only adds to the appeal for a potential pay-per-view bout.