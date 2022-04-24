Canelo Alvarez Discusses Retirement, Boxing Future Ahead of Dmitry Bivol Fight

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Canelo Alvarez seemingly has no plans on joining the long list of boxers who play the retirement-unretirement game.

The world's top pound-for-pound boxer told TMZ Sports he plans on staying in the ring for "a long time," hopefully for at least another half-decade.

"I love boxing. I love a challenge. I love that adrenaline," Alvarez said. "I need to accomplish everything to be in the books of history of boxing. That's why I'm here and I love what I do."

Alvarez is currently preparing for his latest prizefight against the undefeated Dmitry Bivol, who has held some form of championship gold dating back to his fourth professional fight.

"[Dmitry's] a really good boxer. He's a solid champion at 175," Alvarez said. "It's a dangerous fight. I like it, I love that kind of challenge. I really like it. But, I believe in my abilities, and I'm strong too. So, I'm confident in that, but it's gonna be a really good fight."

Alvarez enters the May 7 bout with a 57-1-2 record. His only loss came to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013 when he was just 23 years old.

He has reeled off 15 wins in 16 fights since, with the only non-victory being a controversial draw against Gennady Golovkin.