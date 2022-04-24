Report: Melvin Townsend III Hasn't Decided to Take Legal Action vs. Mike Tyson

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for OneOf

Melvin Townsend III, the man who was shown aggressively badgering Mike Tyson before the former heavyweight champ punched him multiple times in a JetBlue flight last week, has not decided whether he plans on pursuing legal action.

Townsend has retained attorney Matt Morgan of Morgan & Morgan, who released a statement that says Tyson's reaction was "excessive."

"At a certain point, Mr. Tyson clearly became agitated by an overly excited fan and began to strike him in an excessive manner," Morgan told TMZ Sports. "This situation could have been avoided simply by contacting the flight attendant. Our client denies throwing a water bottle prior to being struck by Mr. Tyson."

Video recorded by passengers shows Townsend repeatedly taunting Tyson, who eventually lost his cool and threw several punches.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," a Tyson rep told TMZ Sports.

San Francisco police said it detained two people involved in the incident after the flight, but no charges have been filed at this time.