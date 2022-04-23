Tyson Fury Says He 'Might' Retire After TKO Win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tyson Fury might be calling it quits.

The two-time world heavyweight champion said Saturday after his sixth-round technical knockout win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium that he might retire. Fury previously told his wife that he was going to retire after boxing Deontay Wilder for a third time in October but returned to the ring after being offered the chance to box at Wembley Stadium.

"I promised my wife after the Wilder trilogy, that would be it," Fury said in the ring after the fight. "Then I got offered to fight at Wembley. I owed it to all the fans in the United Kingdom. I think this is it. This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King."

