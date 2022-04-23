Trevor Keels Declares for 2022 NBA Draft After 1 Season at Duke; Averaged 11.5 PPG

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Duke guard Trevor Keels is entering the 2022 NBA draft after one season in college.

He announced his decision in a statement on Instagram on Saturday.

"Playing at Duke was a dream and I feel that now is time to chase another dream," Keels wrote.

Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski issued a statement about Keels after he announced his decision:

Keels didn't specify if he was hiring an agent, so it's possible he could still return to school. The Maryland native has until June 1 to withdraw from the draft.

As things stand, the Blue Devils are set to lose four players from their 2021-22 team to the NBA. Keels joins Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams and Wendell Moore Jr. in declaring for the draft.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Keels ranked as the No. 32 prospect in the 2022 class.

"He's currently grading in the 92nd percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, using a capable pull-up game, passing IQ (3.0 assists per game) and his 221-pound frame to play through contact," Wasserman wrote. "His inefficiency this season has been tied to the fact that he's struggled off the ball in spot-up situations."

In his most recent mock draft, Wasserman projected Keels to be the No. 35 pick to the Orlando Magic.

Keels was one of the key members of Krzyzewski's final recruiting class at Duke last season. He was a 5-star prospect and the No. 23 overall player in the 2021 class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Things started out on a high note for Keels. He dropped 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting in his first game with the Blue Devils, a 79-71 victory over Kentucky on Nov. 9.

Keels ultimately finished the season averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 36 appearances. He shot 41.9 percent from the field.