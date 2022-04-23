NFL Rumors: Earl Thomas' Grievance vs. Ravens over 2020 Release Still Unresolved

Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

A grievance filed by Earl Thomas against the Baltimore Ravens related to the safety's 2020 release reportedly remains unresolved.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Saturday the filing, which centered around the guaranteed money left on Thomas' contract, could still be settled before a hearing. The Ravens have argued the termination was fair because Thomas' conduct was detrimental to the team.

Thomas was released following a fight with teammate Chuck Clark during training camp.

The update comes after the seven-time Pro Bowler reached out to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday to express interest in restarting his NFL career.

"I'm ready," Thomas told Schefter. "I'm in shape. My timing is on point—I'm proud of that."

The 32-year-old University of Texas product has gone unsigned since his release by the Ravens two years ago.

Thomas was previously one of the NFL's most impactful defenders during his time as part of the Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom secondary. He finished third in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2013 and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

He has made a reasonable case for Hall of Fame induction even if he never plays another down.

His career with the Hawks, which also included the Super Bowl XLVIII title, came to an end on a sour note when the safety suffered a season-ending leg injury in 2018, though.

Thomas had expressed frustration with the franchise about entering that season without a new contract in place. After the injury, he famously pointed a middle finger toward the Seahawks sideline.

He returned for the start of the 2019 season with the Ravens, but he wasn't the same high-impact game-changer he was in Seattle. He recorded just 49 total tackles in 15 games, and his four passes defended were a career low, though he did tally two interceptions.

The fact he's gone unsigned for the past few years doesn't bode well for his chances of making a roster in 2022. That said, it's possible a team that doesn't address its need at safety in the draft, which starts Thursday, could bring him in to contend for a depth role.