Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says He's Completely Healthy Entering Offseason Program

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he's healthy at the start of the team's offseason program after dealing with several injuries last year.

Prescott spent most of last offseason rehabbing from ankle surgery and then dealt with shoulder and calf injuries during the 2021 campaign.

"It's exciting," the 28-year-old QB told reporters Friday. "Yeah, I mean, throwing this morning and leaving that session, yeah, I mean, pumped up just the way I feel, the leg feels, the arm feels, the body feels. Yeah, I'm excited."

The two-time Pro Bowl selection said his health has allowed him to shift his focus to "working on my whole body" rather than trying to rehab a specific injury.

"From my foot speed, it's not just putting this down," Prescott said. "Now it's, 'Can I get this thing faster than they've ever been?' It's about improving on the person and player I was before the injury now and being the best player I can be for this organization."

He enjoyed plenty of success as a passer in 2021, completing 68.8 percent of his throws for 4,449 yards with a career-high 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 16 games. He posted career-low totals in yards per carry (3.0) and rushing TDs (one), though.

Prescott has never been one of the NFL's most dynamic running quarterbacks, topping out at 357 rushing yards in 2017, but he's at least had that dual-threat element to his game. That wasn't the case as much last season as he returned from the ankle injury.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In turn, it's no surprise he's trying to regain or even improve upon the foot speed he showed earlier in his career. It'll never be the primary part of his game, but being able to pick up some key first downs with his legs on scrambles makes the Dallas offense more dangerous.

Meanwhile, Prescott was also pleased to see attendance steadily rising around the Cowboys' facilities ahead of the offseason workouts.

"You don't want to be the guy that's not building the chemistry or building what we're working on," he said. "I think it shows the character of the guys that we've got and credit to the front office and the coaches for getting people that want to be here when it's completely voluntary."

Dallas posted a 12-5 record last season to capture the NFC East division title. It suffered an upset loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers in the opening round of the playoffs, though.

The Cowboys haven't advanced beyond the divisional round of the postseason since 1995. Ending that drought should top the list of goals for Prescott and Co. in 2022.