N'Keal Harry, Patriots Have Had 'Positive Dialogue' About Exploring Trade, Agent Says

The New England Patriots and wide receiver N'Keal Harry's representation have had "positive dialogue" about the team pursuing trade opportunities for the 24-year-old.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news Friday.

In 33 games (18 starts) over three seasons, Harry has caught 57 passes (103 targets) for 598 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He has not panned out as hoped after the Pats selected him with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Still, all is certainly not lost for Harry's NFL career. He doesn't turn 25 years old until December, and at 6'4" and 225 pounds, the ex-Arizona State star provides a massive target for any quarterback. That size should help him reach greater heights in the NFL, but at this juncture, it appears he's best seeking a fresh start elsewhere.

The Pats' depth chart is packed at wideout with the newly acquired DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers presumably occupying the top four spots. That doesn't even include tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, so targets are hard to come by in New England.

With Harry entering the final year of his rookie deal, his best bet is playing elsewhere and hoping to get an opportunity to show what he can do. At the very least, he's received praise for his run-blocking efforts and can contribute there now.

At the moment, though, Harry is a Patriot as New England presumably looks to find him a new destination.