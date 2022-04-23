Commanders Rumors: Carson Wentz Viewed as More Than Bridge QB Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

With the 2022 NFL draft right around the corner, several franchises could be looking to draft a quarterback for the future, including the Washington Commanders. However, that might not exactly be the case.

The Commanders reportedly view Carson Wentz as a long-term solution at quarterback instead of a "bridge player or even an experimental fix," according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Washington acquired Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts last month in exchange for a package of draft picks. The move came after the Commanders, formerly the Washington Football Team, relied on four different quarterbacks during the 2021 campaign—Taylor Heinicke, Garrett Gilbert, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Kyle Allen.

Wentz was once viewed as the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback of the future after playing at an MVP level during the 2017 season before suffering a torn ACL. In 2019, he led the Eagles to an NFC East title, but he hasn't been the same playier since recovering from his ACL injury.

The Commanders are hoping that Wentz, who showed signs of improvement in 2021 with the Colts after a disastrous 2020 season, can provide the team some more stability at quarterback. The 2016 second overall pick went 9-8 last season, completing 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

While speaking with reporters last month, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said he believes Wentz has what it takes to be the team's long-term fit under center.

"I believe it is. I believe it's what we're looking for," Rivera said, according to Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington. "His skill set speaks very well for us, especially for what we want to do and how we want to attack our opponents. I like our quarterback position."

Still, if the Commanders don't use a first-round pick on a quarterback, there's a very good possibility they can get a solid signal-caller in the second round. Aside from Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis, players like Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral, Sam Howell and Carson Strong could be available in the second round.

If they don't take the chance on a quarterback in this year's class, and Wentz struggles in 2022, it's possible Washington revisits the idea of drafting a quarterback in 2023, with the class expected to feature the likes of CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Stetson Bennett and many more.